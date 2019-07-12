Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Card Market Will Reach USD 9.62 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global secure digital (SD) memory card market was USD 8.21 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 9.62 billion by 2025, at a CAGR approximately 2.38% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Secure Digital (SD) Memory Card Market By Storage Capacity (2GB, 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB and Above), By Application (Digital Cameras, Hand-Held Devices, Smartphones, Tablets, and Others), and By Type (Secure, Micro Secure, and Mini Secure): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025’’. According to the report, the global secure digital (SD) memory card market was USD 8.21 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 9.62 billion by 2025, at a CAGR approximately 2.38% between 2019 and 2025.

The secure digital memory card format is used in portable devices, which is a digital storage non-volatile card that can be reprogrammed multiple times during its lifespan. It is widely used in various electronic devices like digital cameras, handheld devices, tablets, smartphones, etc.

The global secure digital (SD) memory card market is likely to show significant growth, owing to its increasing use in cameras, automobiles, and commercial drones. SD cards also have applications in industrial electronics. The advent of increasing automation is one of the major growth drivers of for the market. Numerous SD card vendors are expanding to untapped markets to increase their market shares, which is resulting in the development of various industry-specific SD cards. Growing usage of electronic devices has led to an increased demand for high-storage capacity SD cards. Electronic devices capture HD videos and pictures that take up more space. Thus, the high-capacity micro-sized cards demand is on the rise. The growing SD card adoption is due to their high performance, ease of use, and compact size. The modern-day SD cards are more durable as compared to their traditional counterparts. SanDisk developed a memory card that is x-ray proof, shock- and water-resistant. It also has the ability to read at approximately 95 MB per second and write at 90 MB per second. However, the rising cost and non-availability of various SD components may limit the global secure digital (SD) memory card market growth.

On the basis of storage, the 512 GB and above segment is expected to hold a considerable secure digital (SD) memory card market share, owing to the high-resolution images captured by video surveillance systems, flourishing media sector, and growing demand for 4k videos. The introduction of the latest technology-enabled digital cameras has led to higher image quality and increased demand for higher storage capacity, which will also fuel this segment.

North America holds a significant share of the global secure digital (SD) memory card market, owing to ongoing technological advancements. Numerous Universities in the U.S. and Canada maintain an enormous database that requires SD cards usage, which has helped the market find its way in the education sector as well. Moreover, the strong economy favors the use of the latest technologies across various sectors. The U.S. is technological innovation hub globally due to the presence of a majority of tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and IBM.

The European secure digital (SD) memory card market holds a significant share in globally. European nations are technology-driven along with the headquarters of major automobile producers that mapping and GPS in their cars, which need SD cards for storage.

Asia Pacific depicts promising growth potential in the global secure digital (SD) memory card market. India and China have registered a rapidly growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices. Additionally, these rapidly growing economies have presented various growth opportunities for the global secure digital (SD) memory card market. Japan is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the region and is witnessing a growing need for high-storage capacity SD cards.

The secure digital (SD) memory card market in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America has huge potential. The Middle Eastern and African region shows a high inclination toward technology due to rapid developments in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The UAE has been diversifying its economy since the last few years, which has contributed to numerous market growth opportunities. It is also considered as a stable economy and remains unaffected by global crises. Inflation rates in the UAE have also stabilized thus depicting healthy market conditions. All these factors point toward a huge growth potential. Brazil has one of the highest urbanization rates in the world, with around 87% of the population living in urban areas. Thus, the demand for tech and SD cards is likely to grow in the region.

Some noticeable players of the global secure digital (SD) memory card market are Micron Technology, Toshiba Corporation, Transcend Information, PNY Technologies, Panasonic Corporation, Kingston Technology, Samsung Electronics, ADATA Technologies, SanDisk Corporation, and Sony Corporation.

This report segments the global secure digital (SD) memory card market into:

Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Card Market: By Storage Capacity

2GB

4GB

8GB

16GB

32 GB

64 GB

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB and Above

Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Card Market: By Application

Digital Cameras

Hand-Held Devices

Smartphones

Tablets

Others

Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Card Market: By Type

Secure

Micro Secure

Mini Secure

Global Secure Digital (SD) Memory Card Market: By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

