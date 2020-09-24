GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Movano Inc. Partner to Advance Needle-Free Continuous Glucose Monitoring Technology

Manufactured on GF’s 22FDX platform, Movano’s radio frequency-enabled solution will help individuals to manage their glucose levels anywhere, anytime

Pleasanton and Santa Clara, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Movano Inc., a health-focused technology company developing non-invasive solutions to enhance the quality of life for people affected by chronic health conditions, today announced a strategic collaboration with GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) to advance the commercialization of Movano’s wearable, non-invasive continuous glucose monitor (CGM), which is currently in development. The announcement was made at GF’s annual Global Technology Conference (GTC).

Movano’s novel approach to glucose monitoring is based on its patent-pending radio frequency (RF) sensor platform, which is built on GF’s 22FDX® (22nm FD-SOI) solution, to enable the creation of high performance and small form-factor sensors that are low-power and cost-effectively manufactured at scale.

“The last few months have spurred a growing need for technology that supports virtual care to keep people with chronic conditions healthy and out of doctors’ offices and hospitals. For people with diabetes and prediabetes, this means we need to significantly bring down the costs and make CGMs much more appealing for people to use and wear,” said Michael Leabman, founder and CEO of Movano. “Building our CGM on GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX platform will allow us to do just that. In addition to supporting what will be a cost-effective and very scalable production of our CGM, GF’s platform will be critical for ensuring that the performance and power efficiency of our device is second to none.”

Movano’s non-invasive CGM is made up of ultra-wideband multi-antenna RF technology, machine learning, and the cloud. Technology embedded in the wearable device leverages the best-in-class performance, power consumption, and broad feature integration capability of GF’s differentiated 22FDX platform, which is the solution of choice for designers and innovators working in Internet of Things (IoT), 5G mmWave, Edge AI, and other applications.

“Movano is an innovative startup, working at the forefront of digital care and the Internet of Things to help individuals manage chronic health conditions,” said Mike Hogan, senior vice president and general manager of Automotive and Industrial Multi-market at GF. “This collaboration leverages GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ clear leadership in RF and world-class manufacturing expertise, and is the latest example of why designers across a range of industries and applications are turning to 22FDX for its differentiated performance, flexibility, and low-power benefits.”

GF’s 22FDX solutions, including the RF sensor for Movano’s CGM, are manufactured on GF’s state-of-the-art 300mm production line at Fab 1 in Dresden, Germany.

About Movano Inc.

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. is a health-focused technology company using non-invasive technology that is simple, smart and invisible to enable individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions, so that life-changing health objectives can be achieved via valuable feedback. For more information, visit www.movano.com.

About GF

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is the world’s leading specialty foundry. GF delivers differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable its customers to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of customers across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.globalfoundries.com.

