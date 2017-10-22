Go home, Tillerson tells Iranian-backed militias in Iraq

RIYADH/DOHA (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday it was time for Iranian-backed militias and their Iranian advisers who helped Iraq defeat Islamic State to “go home”, after a rare joint meeting with the leaders of Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
