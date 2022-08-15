Green Lambda Corporation Acquires Fiber Mountain, Inc.

Advanced Solutions to Track, Monitor, and Automate Network Infrastructure

Green Lambda Logo Green Lambda Logo

NORMAN, Okla., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Lambda Corporation (GLC), founded in 2021 by industry experts to simplify and enhance network infrastructures by bringing software to areas that traditionally did not use software, is excited to announce the acquisition of Fiber Mountain Inc. GLC’s hardware and software solutions will track, monitor, and automate data center networks of hyperscale, government, and enterprise clients.

The requirements of data center networks include operational efficiency, predictable operating expenses, and an always up and running network for the support of the business. Network infrastructure today is a myriad of siloes, each individually managed but not integrated for monitoring and automation across network boundaries. Green Lambda addresses these issues with innovative solutions.

“We are delighted with the acquisition of Fiber Mountain, Inc., as its products will enable us to realize our vision of bringing software to previously hardware-only assets and bringing to the marketplace highly desired network management and operations solutions,” says M. H. Raza, CEO of Green Lambda Corporation. “The combined solutions of Green Lambda Corporation and Fiber Mountain, Inc. will provide hardware and software solutions to network operators, enabling them to manage assets and connections between assets, reducing time, effort, and costs related to maintaining critical networks.”

Watch this space for future Green Lambda products and solutions: https://www.greenlambda.com.

About Green Lambda

Green Lambda is a stealth mode startup focused on tracking, monitoring, and automating network infrastructure for hyperscale, government, and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit https://www.greenlambda.com.

About Fiber Mountain

Fiber Mountain, Inc.’s Glass Core™ technology transforms the physical layer into a managed and dynamic software-controlled network asset, providing real-time visibility and software control of connectivity. For more information, please visit https://fibermountain.com.

Green Lambda Corporation Contact

Asang Cooc

ac@greenlambda.com

(405) 443-3686

The Green Lambda logo is a trademark of Green Lambda Corporation.

Related Images

Image 1: Green Lambda Logo

Green Lambda Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment