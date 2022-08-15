Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Green Lambda Corporation Acquires Fiber Mountain, Inc.

Green Lambda Corporation Acquires Fiber Mountain, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Advanced Solutions to Track, Monitor, and Automate Network Infrastructure

Green Lambda Logo

Green Lambda Logo
Green Lambda Logo

NORMAN, Okla., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Lambda Corporation (GLC), founded in 2021 by industry experts to simplify and enhance network infrastructures by bringing software to areas that traditionally did not use software, is excited to announce the acquisition of Fiber Mountain Inc. GLC’s hardware and software solutions will track, monitor, and automate data center networks of hyperscale, government, and enterprise clients.

The requirements of data center networks include operational efficiency, predictable operating expenses, and an always up and running network for the support of the business. Network infrastructure today is a myriad of siloes, each individually managed but not integrated for monitoring and automation across network boundaries. Green Lambda addresses these issues with innovative solutions.

“We are delighted with the acquisition of Fiber Mountain, Inc., as its products will enable us to realize our vision of bringing software to previously hardware-only assets and bringing to the marketplace highly desired network management and operations solutions,” says M. H. Raza, CEO of Green Lambda Corporation. “The combined solutions of Green Lambda Corporation and Fiber Mountain, Inc. will provide hardware and software solutions to network operators, enabling them to manage assets and connections between assets, reducing time, effort, and costs related to maintaining critical networks.” 

Watch this space for future Green Lambda products and solutions: https://www.greenlambda.com.  

About Green Lambda

Green Lambda is a stealth mode startup focused on tracking, monitoring, and automating network infrastructure for hyperscale, government, and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit https://www.greenlambda.com. 

About Fiber Mountain

Fiber Mountain, Inc.’s Glass Core™ technology transforms the physical layer into a managed and dynamic software-controlled network asset, providing real-time visibility and software control of connectivity. For more information, please visit https://fibermountain.com. 

Green Lambda Corporation Contact

Asang Cooc

ac@greenlambda.com

(405) 443-3686

The Green Lambda logo is a trademark of Green Lambda Corporation.

Related Images

Image 1: Green Lambda Logo

Green Lambda Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Green Lambda Logo

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.