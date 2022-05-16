Breaking News
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors have the opportunity to lead the case.

Class Period: Feb. 26, 2020 – Apr. 19, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 27, 2022
Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) Securities Fraud Class Action:

In the past, Defendants have repeatedly claimed that its screening test for kidney transplant failure (“Prospera”) was more accurate than competing tests and that its non-invasive prenatal test (“Panorama”) was reliable.

According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented or failed to disclose that: (1) Panorama was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives; (2) Prospera did not have superior precision compared to competing tests; (3) as a result of Defendants’ false and misleading claims about Natera’s technology, the company was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks; and, (4) Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth.

On Jan. 1, 2022, The New York Times published a report about the accuracy of Panorama and competing tests and found that positive results for genetic disorders such as DiGeorge and Prader-Willi syndromes when using Natera’s test are incorrect more than 80% of the time.

Next, on Jan. 14, 2022 the Campaign for Accountability non-profit watchdog group filed a complaint requesting the SEC to investigate whether Natera knowingly overstated the accuracy of Panorama.

Then, on Mar. 9, 2022, analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report entitled “Natera: Pioneers In Deceptive Medical Billing.” Hindenburg concluded, based in part on more than 2 dozen interviews with former Natera employees, patients and industry experts that “Natera’s revenue growth has been fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers.”

Finally, on Mar. 14, 2022, a federal jury found that Natera intentionally and willfully misled the public by utilizing false advertisements to market Prospera as being more effective than CareDx’s competing AlloSure test.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Natera intentionally misled investors about the reliability and superiority of its tests,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Natera should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email NTRA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

