HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Investors With $100K+ Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Securities Class Action Deadline in 9 Days

SAN FRANCISCO, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges investors in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) who have suffered losses in excess of $100,000 to submit their losses now . The April 10, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action that has been filed against the company and senior executives is fast approaching.

Class Period: Oct. 31, 2019 – Feb. 27, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 10, 2020

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Securities Class Action:

The Complaint alleges Defendants misled investors by misrepresenting and failing to disclose that (1) Spirit lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) the Company was violating its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities.

On Jan. 30, 2020, investors began to learn the truth when Spirit announced the abrupt departures of CFO Jose Garcia and Principal Accounting Officer John Gilson. The Company explained “[i]n December 2019, the Company received information through its established compliance processes that led the Company to commence a review of its accounting process compliance” and “[a]s a result of the review, which is ongoing, the Company determined that it did not comply with its established accounting processes with respect to certain potential contingent liabilities received by the Company after the end of the third quarter of 2019.”

This news drove the price of Spirit shares sharply lower on Jan. 30, 2020.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Spirit concealed certain liabilities to appear more liquid,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

