Hallador Energy Company Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) today reported a net loss of $3.4 million, ($.11) per share, adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In the second quarter, we improved our cost structure by ~$8/ton over Q1 and contracted for ~2.2 million tons of forward sales at over $125/ton, dramatically increasing our future sales prices. Additionally, we were successful in raising $10 million to add to our liquidity (with an additional $19 million following in Q3). All of these events, lowering our cost structure, increasing our sales prices, and adding to our liquidity greatly improve our current and future financial position. Also, during the quarter, we made significant progress toward closing the acquisition of the Merom power plant in the next few months, pending governmental and financial approvals.”

Below are highlights for the quarter and first six months of 2022:

Production of 1.8 million tons and shipments of 1.6 million tons in Q2. Production costs $7.71 per ton better in Q2 ($31.83/ton) versus Q1 ($39.54/ton). Margins improved $6.53 in Q2 over Q1.



Raised $29 million in Convertible Debt in Q2 and early Q3 to improve Company liquidity. $10 million of which converted to equity during the second quarter.



New coal sales contracts recently signed raised the average sales price per ton for the remainder of 2022 and beyond. Further significant margin expansion expected in Q4 and 2023. Margins in excess of $20 per ton expected during 2023 resulting in projected 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of ~$160 million.



Contracted Estimated Tons Priced Year (millions)* per ton 2022 (Q3-Q4) 4.0 $ 49.00 2023 (annual) 6.7 $ 58.00 2024 – 2027 (total) 7.0 ** 17.7

*Shipments are subject to adjustment within certain coal contracts due to the exercise of customer options to either take additional tons or fewer tons if such options exist in the customer contract.

**Unpriced or partially priced tons

The table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands except for per ton data):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (3,386 ) $ (2,964 ) $ (13,520 ) $ (3,996 ) Total Revenues $ 65,929 $ 55,638 $ 124,836 $ 102,333 Tons Sold 1,595 1,403 2,972 2,577 Average Price per Ton $ 40.23 $ 38.92 $ 40.77 $ 38.99 Bank Debt $ 130,738 $ 130,113 $ 130,738 $ 130,113 Operating Cash Flow $ (2,698 ) $ 9,915 $ 279 $ 12,888 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 11,502 $ 11,298 $ 14,133 $ 22,718

* Defined as operating cash flows plus current income tax expense, less effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, plus bank interest, less effects of working capital period changes, plus cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation, plus other amortizatio n

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity and is a key component of certain material covenants contained within our Credit Agreement, specifically a maximum leverage ratio and a debt service coverage ratio. Noncompliance with the leverage ratio or debt service coverage ratio covenants could result in our lenders requiring the Company to immediately repay all amounts borrowed. If we cannot satisfy these financial covenants, we would be prohibited under our Credit Agreement from engaging in certain activities, such as incurring additional indebtedness, making certain payments, and acquiring and disposing of assets. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA is critical to the assessment of our liquidity. The required amount of Adjusted EBITDA is a variable based on our debt outstanding and/or required debt payments at the time of the quarterly calculation based on a rolling prior 12-month period.

Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, to cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measure, is as follows (in thousands) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Reconciliation of GAAP “Cash provided by (used in) operating activities” to non-GAAP “adjusted EBITDA” (in thousands).

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (2,698 ) $ 9,915 $ 279 $ 12,888 Loss from Hourglass Sands 5 24 6 104 Bank interest expense 1,770 2,307 3,480 4,443 Working capital period changes 10,674 (2,438 ) 6,655 2,304 Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation 481 — 1,184 — Other amortization 1,270 1,490 2,529 2,979 Adjusted EBITDA 11,502 11,298 14,133 22,718 Cash used in investing activities 13,194 5,117 22,145 10,837 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 20,688 (6,355 ) 28,410 (8,045 )

Conference Call

Our earnings conference call for financial analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm eastern time.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and available for a limited time.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial: US dial-in number (Toll Free): 844 200 6205 US dial-in number: (Local): 1 646 904 5544 Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062 Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575 All other locations: +1 929 526 1599 Access Code: 393229 An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week. To access the audio replay, dial: UK (Local): 0204 525 0658 US (Local): 1 929 458 6194 US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403 Canada: 1 226 828 7578 All other locations: +44 204 525 0658 Access Code: 776227

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador or Sunrise, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.