Authentic culture and values recognized by teammates

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY), the nation’s largest health savings account (“HSA”) custodian, has been recognized as a Top Place to Work in nearly a dozen regional rankings around the country.

The awards, which are based largely on workforce feedback, underscore HealthEquity’s commitment to foster a culture that empowers its team members. The company is recognized for its excellent performance in specific areas such as leadership, purpose, values, innovation, compensation, benefits, and work-life flexibility.

“Our vision has always been to foster an environment where our team feels they belong, are able to grow professionally, and empowered to share their voice,” said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. “Being recognized in so many regions and industries is meaningful to us, especially as we continue to build a remote-first work environment. The feedback of our team members – more than 3,000 strong in 42 states – drives our agenda.”

HealthEquity’s distinctive “Purple” culture places a strong emphasis on creating remarkable experiences for partners, clients, members, and fellow team members. The color purple reminds teammates the importance of living the HealthEquity values to bring our vision to life.

“These awards are more than just accolades — they are a clear indication of the trust our team places in HealthEquity,” said Cheryl King, HealthEquity chief people officer. “That trust fuels our dedication to our mission of saving lives and enabling consumer healthcare. It also reinforces our commitment to delivering remarkable experiences to each other and our customers.”

In particular, the Salt Lake Tribune Identified HealthEquity as a Top Workplace in the Salt Lake area — a testament to the company’s roots and its dedication to contributing positively to communities in its home state while also making a significant impact on a national scale.

Complete 2023 Workplace Awards List:

National Top Workplace Awards (5 categories)

Top Workplace for Leadership

Top Workplace for Purpose & Values

Top Workplace for Innovation

Top Workplace for Compensation & Benefits

Top Workplace for Work-Life Flexibility

Top Workplaces – Financial Services 2023 (National)

Dallas Top Workplace Salt Lake Top Workplace Bay Area Top Workplace State of Arizona Top Workplace Star Tribune Top 200 Workplace in Minnesota Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplaces of Southeastern Wisconsin Louisville Top Workplace

For more information about HealthEquity and its culture and team, please visit https://www.healthequity.com/careers .

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for 15 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com .