Southlake, Texas, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (NASDAQ: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI)-based medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, today announces it has been recognized by Healthcare Tech Outlook Magazine as a 2023 Top healthcare artificial intelligence solutions provider , highlighting the Company’s MyoVista device.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Healthcare Tech Outlook’s Top AI companies,” said Andrew Simpson, CEO. “We believe the evidence is now indisputable that applying artificial intelligence to the ECG will allow it to detect a much wider range of heart disease which offers the meaningful prospect of early detection and screening. Last week we announced the completion of patient enrollment for our FDA pivotal study and look forward to making an FDA submission later in the year, assuming positive results. Today, despite its limitations in detecting most forms of heart disease, millions of ECGs are performed every week. Our ultimate objective is to become a fixture in frontline healthcare to help physicians make better and earlier referral decisions for at risk patients.”

Healthcare Tech Outlook was founded to bring forth the complete picture of how the healthcare landscape can be enhanced and brought to new heights through the adoption of technology. In announcing the “ Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solutions Providers , ” Healthcare Tech Outlook stated, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of healthcare innovation… healthcare expenditure on AI software is predicted to increase by 40% in 2023.”

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a next-generation, AI electrocardiogram (AI ECG) company focused on using AI to transform the ECG (also known as the EKG) to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and AI is creating a new era of opportunity for the ECG with recent AI ECG applications described as “some of the most significant advances in electrocardiography since its inception1.” The Company’s objective is to become a fixture in front-line healthcare settings to help physicians make better and earlier referral decisions for at-risk patients.

1 – Khurram Nasir, MD, MPH, MSC,et. al., Journal of American College of Cardiology Editorial Comment Volume 76 Number 8 2020.

