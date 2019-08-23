Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT), Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) & Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) –Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Class Action Update

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) 
Class Period: November 9, 2017 – April 10, 2019
Deadline: September 9, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/hsdt
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) that the clinical study on the use of PoNS did not produce statistically significant results regarding the effectiveness of the treatment; (2) that, as a result, the clinical study did not support the Company’s application for regulatory clearance; (3) that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of PoNS; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX)
Class Period: May 15, 2017 – November 13, 2018,
Deadline: September 17, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/idex
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) costs associated with building out Ideanomics’ U.S. infrastructure and hiring its new executive team were negatively impacting the Company’s bottom line performance; (2) as a result, Ideanomics was highly unlikely to meet its 2018 EBITDA guidance; (3) Ideanomics’ margins in its oil trading and consumer electronics businesses were too low for those businesses to remain viable; and (4) as a result, Ideanomics’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)
Class Period: April 17, 2019 – July 17, 2019
Deadline: September 20, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/nflx
The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

