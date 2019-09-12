Hong Kong exchange shares fall after $39 billion takeover bid for LSE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) shares fell more than 3% on Thursday as investors weighed the merits of its $39 billion takeover approach to London Stock Exchange Plc (LSE) , a deal that would make it a global giant.
