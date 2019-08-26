Hong Kong police arrest 36, youngest aged 12, after running battles with protesters

Hong Kong police said on Monday they arrested 36 people, the youngest aged 12, after violence during anti-government demonstrations escalated as protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at security forces who responded with water cannon and tear gas.
