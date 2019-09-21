Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse pro-democracy protesters on Saturday after pro-China groups pulled down some of the “Lennon Walls” of anti-government messages posted in the Chinese-ruled city in more than three months of unrest.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas after protesters throw petrol bombs - September 21, 2019
- French police tussle with ‘yellow vests’ in Paris - September 21, 2019
- French police tussle with ‘yellow vests’ as Paris set for protest day - September 21, 2019