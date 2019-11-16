Fires blazed on the doorstep of a Hong Kong university into the early hours of Sunday as protesters hurled petrol bombs and police fired volleys of tear gas in some of the most dramatic scenes in more than five months of escalating violence.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong protesters unleash stash of petrol bombs; Chinese soldiers clear roads - November 16, 2019
- White House budget official testifies in impeachment probe on Saturday - November 16, 2019
- Polls close in Sri Lanka presidential poll marred by violence - November 16, 2019