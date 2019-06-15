House Democrat says current Congress may not see Trump taxes

A senior Democrat on a congressional panel seeking President Donald Trump’s tax returns warned on Saturday that the current Congress may not see the long-sought tax documents without launching an impeachment inquiry.
