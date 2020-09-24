Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / How to Buy Gold for Investment for 2021

How to Buy Gold for Investment for 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Ken Poirot

Financial expert Ken Poirot, who oversaw the investment of billions in client assets, shares how to buy gold and how to invest in gold for an incredible return on investment in 2021.

Financial expert Ken Poirot, who oversaw the investment of billions in client assets, shares how to buy gold and how to invest in gold for an incredible return on investment in 2021.

Gold Bars

" Ken Poirot says, “When investing in gold, it is best to keep it simple: buy physical gold.”

” Ken Poirot says, “When investing in gold, it is best to keep it simple: buy physical gold.”

New York, NY, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial expert Ken Poirot, who oversaw the investment of billions in client assets, shares how to buy gold and how to invest in gold for an incredible return on investment in 2021. 

According to Ken Poirot’s article titled, How to Buy Gold: How to Invest in Gold, he states, “Owning physical gold is the best way to buy and invest in gold.” In this article he also reveals where to buy gold and the mistakes the average investor might make when investing in gold. 

As Ken Poirot explains, “Rather than investing in physical gold, many investors attempt to pick the best gold mining stocks, ETFs, or even try the gold futures market; all these alternatives to physical gold investing could cost investors their potential return on investment.” 

In contrast, Ken Poirot says, “When investing in gold, it is best to keep it simple: buy physical gold.”

Furthermore, Ken Poirot documents in his recent article, Gold: Investing in Gold?, “More and more Wall Street gold analysts are coming forward with bullish forecasts for the future price of gold…analysts say $3,000 is assured; $10,000 is likely; $20,000 is possible.” To put these predictions in perspective, today gold is trading at less than $2000 an ounce. 

Just like most gold analysts, Ken Poirot has also increased his predicted future return on investment for gold as recorded in a recent press release, Money: Investing in Gold for a Huge Return on Investment in 2021.

Ken Poirot cites the global recession, the crumbling US economy, China’s looming economic collapse, and the Fed’s new willingness to let inflation rise unabated all as factors contributing to higher gold prices. For these reasons he believes investors may double their money by investing in gold over the next year. 

Poirot Intrests 

medium.com/@ken_poirot

Contact Email: [email protected]

Phone: 8322367808

Attachments

  • Ken Poirot
  • Gold Bars

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.