Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Hub Group Named to Food Logistics’ Top Green Providers List for 2020

Hub Group Named to Food Logistics’ Top Green Providers List for 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Food Logistics, a publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to the Top Green Providers list for 2020.

Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the list become more stringent.

“This recognition by Food Logistics as a Top Green Provider underscores Hub Group’s commitment to sustainability in the supply chain,” said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager.  “From our proprietary algorithm designed to measure, monitor and reduce CO2 emissions in the supply chain, to our LEED Gold-certified headquarters building, we strive to be the industry leader in environmentally sustainable practices.”

“Our annual Top Green Providers award recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership enhances sustainability within the food and beverage industry. From technology that reduces a fleet’s carbon footprint to software that helps shippers drive energy efficiency to systems and processes that help reduce the carbon and environmental impact of its customers’ supply chains, these top green providers continue to practice the ultimate in sustainability year after year,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics.

About Hub Group
Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with approximately $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 4,800 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

About Food Logistics
Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

CONTACT: Hub Group Inc.- Jennifer Telek 630-795-3731

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.