Hyaluronic Acid Market Trends And Insights By Grade (Cosmetic Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade), By Application (Aesthetics, Osteoarthritis, Pharmaceutical API, Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Ophthalmology, Others), By End Users (Pharmaceutical Industry, Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hyaluronic acid Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Hyaluronic acid Market Information by Grade, Application, End Users and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market Size was valued at USD 6.00 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 6.92 Billion in 2022 to USD 20.14 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.77% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030)

Market Scope

Hyaluronic acid, also known as hyaluronan, is a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is found in the human body. It is commonly used in the healthcare industry for its ability to retain moisture and promote tissue healing. Hyaluronic acid is primarily derived from rooster combs or bacterial fermentation processes.

Hyaluronic acid is widely used in the medical and cosmetic industries. It is used in orthopedics for joint lubrication and to treat osteoarthritis. In the cosmetic industry, it is used in anti-aging products to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Hyaluronic acid is also used in the ophthalmology industry for eye surgeries and treatments.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 20.14 Billion CAGR 6.77% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Grade, Application And End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing Application of Hyaluronic Acid in Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Rising number of cosmetic surgeries

Hyaluronic acid Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Hyaluronic acid industry include

Allergan

Sanofi

Genzyme Corporation

Anika Therapeutics Inc

Seikagaku Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche

Galderma Laboratories

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

April 2021

Fidia Farmaceutici, a top player in the hyaluronic acid market, announced the launch of its new hyaluronic acid product, Hymovis. Hymovis is a highly purified hyaluronic acid that is used to treat osteoarthritis. It has a unique structure that allows it to provide long-lasting pain relief.

Hyaluronic acid Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance that is found in the human body, particularly in connective tissues and joints. In recent years, it has gained significant attention as a therapeutic agent in various medical and cosmetic applications. It is widely used in ophthalmology, orthopedics, and dermatology for its ability to retain moisture, lubricate joints, and promote tissue regeneration.

In the healthcare industry, hyaluronic acid is increasingly being used in minimally invasive procedures such as dermal fillers, joint injections, and eye surgeries. Its biocompatibility, low immunogenicity, and minimal side effects make it a popular choice for medical professionals. The cosmetic industry is also a major driver of the hyaluronic acid market, with increasing demand for anti-aging treatments and skincare products. Hyaluronic acid is known for its ability to hydrate and plump the skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Market Restraints:

The high cost of production is a significant restraint for the hyaluronic acid market. The complex and time-consuming process of extracting hyaluronic acid from animal sources, such as rooster combs and bovine eyes, increases the cost of production. The use of bacterial fermentation for hyaluronic acid production has been developed as an alternative to animal-derived sources; however, it still requires expensive technology and expertise.

The risk of adverse reactions in some individuals is another restraint for the hyaluronic acid market. Although hyaluronic acid is generally considered safe and well-tolerated, some people may experience allergic reactions or side effects such as redness, swelling, or itching. The lack of standardization in product quality and dosage also poses a risk of adverse effects. Moreover, the availability of alternative treatments, such as collagen fillers and botulinum toxin injections, may limit the growth of the hyaluronic acid market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The hyaluronic acid market has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as it has disrupted the supply chain and reduced the demand for non-essential medical treatments. With many clinics and salons closed the demand for cosmetic treatments and injectable hyaluronic acid has decreased. However, as countries begin to lift lockdown measures and vaccination programs roll out, the market is expected to recover. The demand for hyaluronic acid-based joint pain relief products is also expected to increase as the aging population continues to grow.

The pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and e-commerce, which may drive the hyaluronic acid market’s growth in the post-COVID world. With the increased availability of online consultations, patients can still access medical professionals and purchase hyaluronic acid products remotely. E-commerce has also become a vital channel for companies to reach customers, with many opting for online sales to compensate for the temporary closure of physical stores. The convenience and accessibility of online shopping may continue to drive market growth even beyond the pandemic.

Hyaluronic acid Market Segmentation

By Grade

The Grade in the market includes Cosmetic Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade

By Application

The Application in the market includes Aesthetics, Osteoarthritis, Pharmaceutical API, Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Ophthalmology, and Others.

By End Users

The End Users in the market include Pharmaceutical Industry, Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, and Others.

Hyaluronic acid Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the hyaluronic acid market, driven by the increasing demand for cosmetic procedures and the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis. North America and Europe are also significant markets for hyaluronic acid, with the growing aging population and the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions are also expected to see growth in the hyaluronic acid market due to the rising demand for cosmetic treatments and joint pain relief.

