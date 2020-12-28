Illinois Bank & Trust establishes relief fund for Don Carter Lanes shooting victims

Breaking News
Rockford, IL, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Illinois Bank & Trust has established a victims’ relief fund to provide direct financial assistance to the families of those killed and the individuals injured in the tragic shooting incident at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.

The bank announced it has established the Miracle Mile of Rockford Care Fund in partnership with Miracle Mile Rockford, a business district association serving businesses, property owners, neighborhood groups and residents in the heart of Rockford.  

“Illinois Bank & Trust is setting up the Miracle Mile of Rockford Care Fund and donating $5,000,” said Jeff Hultman, CEO of Illinois Bank & Trust. “This is an unimaginable tragedy and the Illinois Bank & Trust Family and the Rockford community is deeply saddened and mourns with the families who lost loved ones and our thoughts are with those who were injured in this senseless act of violence. I also want to thank Rockford’s brave first-responders and our hospital personnel for their commitment to protect and care for our community,” added Hultman.      

“Our hearts ache for our Rockford community,” said Arne Jacobsen, President of Miracle Mile. “While no amount of money can erase this tragedy, we hope the Miracle Mile of Rockford Care Fund lessens the burden of victims and their families in some way.”

Donations to help the families can be made to the Miracle Mile of Rockford Care Fund Account by visiting an Illinois Bank & Trust branch or sending your donation to 6855 East Riverside Boulevard, Rockford, IL 61114. For additional information please call 815.637.7000. 100 percent of the donations will benefit the victims and their families. Donations are tax deductible through the Miracle Mile 501-C3.

“This has been an incredibly difficult weekend for our community struck by an unthinkable act of violence. We are grateful for the generosity of our caring community,” said Tom McNamara, Rockford’s Mayor.

About Illinois Bank & Trust
About Illinois Bank & Trust Illinois Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF) serves customers from 10 locations in the Rockford metropolitan area, and the northwest region including the Galena, Elizabeth and Stockton, Illinois communities. The $1.5 billion bank offers banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card, insurance to individuals and businesses. Illinois Bank & Trust is a Member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit illinoisbank.com. About Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of approximately $15.6 billion as of September 30, 2020. Heartland provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card, insurance to individuals and businesses. As of September 30, 2020, Heartland had 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com. About Miracle Mile Miracle Mile Rockford is a business district association serving businesses, property owners, neighborhood groups and residents in the heart of Rockford, Illinois. We have improved the economic climate of our neighborhood by advocating for street lighting, developing a security camera purchase assistance program and are currently working on a beautification plan to freshen up the greenspace. We were founded in 2005 by a grass-roots group of local business people striving to improve the business climate of the neighborhood. Since that time, the area has seen over $17 million in investments including major renovations to Don Carter Lanes, Whitehouse Plaza, Alpine Inn, Mary’s Market Cafe and Bakery, and a brand new CVS Pharmacy. Additional information about Miracle Mile is available at www.miraclemilerockford.com.

Contact
CEO
Jeff Hultman
[email protected]
815.637.7007

