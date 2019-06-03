Impregnating Resins Market To Reach USD 2.43 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Increasing demand for electricity, technological developments in automotive industry largely electric generators and motors, growing popularity of smart grid technology are key factors contributing to high CAGR of impregnating resins during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 1.5 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Impregnating resins

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global impregnating resins market was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.43 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. The study covers in-depth analysis of impregnating resins market and discusses about the its usage. Impregnating Resins which are also known as secondary insulation materials, are thermosetting resins are also widely used in electric devices to provide electrical insulation and structural integrity for operation. Key recent development in the global impregnating resins market related to thermal class and form of the product for highly efficient service providing in insulation process has led to an increase in the overall growth of the market across the globe. The expansion in the production capacity of impregnating resins is further anticipated to generate remunerative incremental market opportunities for the impregnating resins market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1465

The global market is propelled by a number of key factors such as increasing demand for electricity, technological advancements in automotive industry largely electric generators and motors, growing popularity of smart grid technology. Increasing carbon emissions by vehicles across the globe has led to rise in the awareness of using electric automobiles. Further stringent environmental restrictions on carbon emissions to lessen the impact on environment has forced many countries to launch new electrical vehicles which in turn has increased the demand for electric motors.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share (39.6%) in the global impregnating resins market because of increasing population, rapid industrialization and growth in the industries such as chemicals, automotive industries. Due to the presence of technological advancements used for manufacturing products and cost -effective product availability, China is one of the largest players in the impregnating resins global market.

North America is the key player which holds 33.1% owing to its advanced automobile industry sector and increasing demand for electric vehicles. Europe accounts for 21.5 % of the total market share.

Middle east and African countries hold the lowest market shares in the impregnating resins market accounting for only 0.9% of the total market share.

Solvent less type of impregnating resins accounted for 68 % which makes it the fastest growing segment in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period because of number of factors. For instance, increasing demand in electrical and electronics industry due to benefits such as high reactivity, excellent stability, low viscosity, room temperature impregnation, high resin film builds and slot fill, and advanced technical properties among others. It helps in reducing VOC emissions. Also, the market players have developed new generation water based impregnating resins to reduce VOC emissions. Solvent based resins account for only 33.3 % of the total market share.

Solvent less resins are very reactive resins with monomers which may be considered as VOC (Volatile organic compounds). In comparison to varnishes, solvent less resins show low viscosity specification which helps to quick penetration and draining. They account for 33.3%of the total market share.

In case of application, motors hold the highest share (67.4% of the market share) in the global impregnating resins market due to increase in the demand for electric vehicles. Generators are the second highest revenue generating segment in the impregnating resins market accounting for 19.3% of the total market share.

Transformers hold the lowest market share in the global impregnating resins market. (1.6%)

Automotive components are the fastest growing segment owing to rise in the demand for the electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions globally.

Impregnating resins appear to be redundant, applied to already insulated components. They provide several benefits that improve the performance and lifespan of the electronic instruments.

In addition to that, it provides protection from mechanical damage and dampens vibrations in the windings. They also prevent moisture and contamination from lodging between coils and components and damaging the insulation.

Epoxy impregnation resin, (a solvent free V.O.C), a single component, is one of the popular and most suited for all equipments used in harsh environments and for user. In addition to these qualities it is high resistant to chemicals and moisture.

Key players include Elantas, Axalta, Von Roll Holdings, Hitachi Chemicals, Kyocera corporation.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/impregnating-resins-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the impregnating resins market on the basis of form, type, application and region:

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Natural latex/rubber

Synthetic rubber

Ethylene Propylene Diamine Monomer (EPDM)

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Chloroprene (CR)

Epichlorohydrin (ECH)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

HVAC

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Goods and industrial goods

Thermal Class (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

HVAC

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Goods and industrial goods

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

HVAC

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Goods and industrial goods

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1465

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse more reports of Pharmaceutical category at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report/category/polymers-and-resins

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052