A day after the city government of Wuhan locked down all of its public transportation to keep the coronavirus outbreak that began in the city from spreading further, three nurses found themselves stranded outside Hankou train station.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- In China’s coronavirus epicenter, volunteers keep stricken city moving - February 14, 2020
- Philippines to lift Taiwan travel ban - February 14, 2020
- Turkey says to export fast-results coronavirus detection kit - February 14, 2020