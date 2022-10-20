NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marble , the free platform that makes it easy and rewarding to take control of all your insurance in one place, today announced the launch of its new Rate Watch feature. For the first time ever, and exclusively available to Marble members, consumers can be alerted if their insurance company has filed for a rate increase in their state.

As Americans head into a year of nearly unprecedented rate increases, particularly for personal auto policies, this feature offers Marble members access to professional-grade insights into their insurance costs — a first for the industry.

“This past summer, personal auto insurers have filed dozens of rate increases, with some states seeing rate filings that will drive price increases as high as 26%. Supply chain issues have increased claims costs, and accident frequency is way up. Combine these factors with the massive leverage that a few insurance companies have over the personal auto market, and American consumers may want to pay extra close attention to their policy renewals in the coming months” said Stuart Winchester, CEO and Founder of Marble.

“With this in mind, the team at Marble has worked quickly to launch our Rate Watch tool. By securely integrating state insurance filing data into our personal insurance operating system, Marble members can now enjoy more peace-of-mind knowing that Marble is tracking their insurance rates granularly and proactively.”

When an insurance company files for a rate increase in a specific state, Marble’s Rate Watch will notify all impacted members via email or via in-app notification. While rate increases may not go into effect immediately or impact every member in a given state, Marble believes information is the key to taking control of insurance. If a member then decides to check rates and look for a more competitive price, they can do that with just a few taps from within the Marble application.

Since the launch of Marble’s public beta in April 2021, tens of thousands of members have used Marble to organize all of their insurance, no matter what type or company; monitor rates and trends; learn more about their coverage; and, for the first time ever with insurance, earn rewards just for protecting what they love. With a five-star rating in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store , Marble members now have all of their insurance information available at their fingertips via the Marble mobile app.

About Marble

If you have insurance, you need Marble. Founded in 2020, Marble is a one-hub, digital wallet that allows members to shop, compare, explore, and — for the first time ever — earn rewards on their insurance. There’s no cost to join. Marble members are insured by the nation’s largest insurance agencies and can link their automotive, home, renters, pet, life, and other types of personal insurance. Marble is proudly based in New York, New York. For more information or to create an account, go to MarblePay.com . Follow us on Twitter @JoinMarble .

Press contact: pr@marblepay.com