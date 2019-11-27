Cambodia’s authoritarian leader Hun Sen has offered to renew friendship with the United States after receiving a letter from President Donald Trump, a turnaround in relations with the country he once accused of conspiring to overthrow him.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- In reversal, Cambodia’s Hun Sen offers U.S. new ‘bond of friendship’ - November 27, 2019
- Global stocks strain for record high on tantalising trade hopes - November 27, 2019
- China accuses Taiwan’s ruling party of using ‘absurd’ spying claims to win votes - November 27, 2019