Indeo Named Among Best-In-State Employers

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Indeo, a language service and technology company specializing in connecting people through sign language and captioning services, has been named a Best-In-State Employer 2021 by Forbes and Statista. Indeo is the parent company of Sorenson Communications, CaptionCall, and Sign Language Interactions.

Indeo was identified as one of America’s Best-In-State Employers this year in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 80,000 Americans working for U.S.-based companies with more than 500 employees. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,330 employer brands were ranked among the top employers.

“We are honored to be named as a Best-in-State Employer, thanks to our employees,” says Indeo Chief Executive Officer Scott Wood. “Our amazing teams make Indeo such an incredible place to work. They bring deep dedication to our mission of empowering independence and serve our customers with pride.”

The evaluation was based on responses from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively. Additionally, employees provided feedback on company image, salary, working conditions, and potential for development.

Indeo continues to be recognized for its commitment to creating a diverse and engaging work environment that promotes inclusion and equity. In 2020, Indeo was recognized as a Best Employer for Women and as a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes and Statista, based on employee surveys. Employees provided responses on topics including parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, career/representation, and pay equity. Indeo was also chosen for these awards based on diversity indicators related to corporate structure and the company’s proactive communication highlighting a diverse and inclusive environment.

For more information about the survey, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-employers-by-state/. For more information about open positions at Sorenson, CaptionCall, or Sign Language Interactions, visit https://www.sorenson.com/about/careers/ or https://captioncall.com/careers and https://signlanguageinteractions.com/join-the-team/.

About Indeo

Technologies that Empower Independence

Indeo (www.indeo.com) brands empower all people to connect confidently and independently. We bridge languages, continents, and cultures through innovative communication technologies. Our international brands include Sorenson Communications, CaptionCall, and Sign Language Interactions.

We connect life, one conversation at a time.

Press Contact

Ann Bardsley

Director of Public Relations

CaptionCall

801-287-9400

[email protected]