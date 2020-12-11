innovaTel Telepsychiatry Hires New Chief Compliance Officer

Breaking News
Jordana Bernard, MBA, FATA

ERIE, Pa., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — innovaTel Telepsychiatry, a leading provider of telebehavioral health services, has recently hired Jordana Bernard, MBA, FATA, as their Chief Compliance Officer. innovaTel looks forward to her expertise and guidance in support of innovaTel’s growth and primary mission to enhance timely access to care in an ever-changing, rapidly evolving regulatory environment.

Jordana has over 30 years of experience driving organizational growth and advancement of healthcare delivery through telehealth and other advanced technology innovations. In her role as Chief Compliance Officer at innovaTel Telepsychiatry, she will be responsible for overseeing the compliance programs, accreditation, and related activities. Previously, Jordana was Director, Policy and Public Affairs at InTouch Health where she led policy strategy, regulatory and legislative initiatives to advance telehealth and served as SME across the enterprise and to hospital and healthcare system clients and other stakeholders in the telehealth industry. Prior to InTouch Health, Jordana was Chief Program Officer at the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) overseeing strategic programs in education, accreditation, practice guidelines development and member groups. Prior to ATA, she held multiple senior management positions focused within the healthcare industry when she became actively involved in telemedicine and developed and implemented the first telemedicine network to deliver clinical services within the Federal prison system. Jordana is an author and frequent presenter in telehealth policy. She is a Fellow of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) and received an MBA from Marymount University and BS in biomedical engineering from Boston University.  

“I am thrilled to join the amazing team at innovaTel Telepsychiatry. The clinical expertise, commitment to be the best partner for customers and patients and the organization’s mission to deliver high quality healthcare to patients across the nation are exceptional,” said Jordana.

Jon Evans, innovaTel Telepsychiatry CEO and founder commented, “We are fortunate to have Jordana join the senior management team of innovaTel Telepsychiatry. Jordana brings significant expertise and tenure in the field of telemedicine relative to compliance and standards of care. She will provide high-level guidance as we continue to expand our footprint to reach additional individuals in need of care while maintaining our high standards of care.”

About innovaTel: innovaTel is a national telepsychiatry provider that partners directly with community-based organizations to improve access to behavioral health services. For the past six years, innovaTel has been providing telebehavioral health services with a remote clinical team made up of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and licensed clinical social workers with a fundamental mission of increasing access to care. For more information, visit www.innovatel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed7ee418-5b20-40d1-82b0-f801cc8736c5

