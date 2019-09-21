Iran says new U.S. sanctions target Iranians’ access to food, medicine

Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday denounced renewed U.S. sanctions against its central bank as an attempt to deny ordinary Iranians access to food and medicine, and said the move was a sign of U.S. desperation.
