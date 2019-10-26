Iraqis gather for more protests after violence kills 40

Several hundred demonstrators gathered in central Baghdad on Saturday, brandishing Iraqi flags and calling Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi a “worm”, after a day of violent protests in which at least 40 people were killed.
