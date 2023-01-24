Mr. Langlois Led iSpecimen to 3,000 Percent Revenue Growth During His Tenure as the Company’s Former SVP of Sales and Business Development

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, announced today that it appointed Eric Langlois as Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Langlois previously served as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development. In this new role, Mr. Langlois will manage a restructured commercial team aimed at executing on Company initiatives to better align customer needs, streamline collaboration, support innovation and productivity necessary for driving scalable and profitable growth at iSpecimen.

“Eric’s appointment as Chief Revenue Officer – a position that we created as a result of his tremendous impact on our team over the years – is well-deserved,” said Tracy Curley, CEO and CFO of iSpecimen. “Eric has not only led the Company to 3,000 percent revenue growth during his tenure at iSpecimen, but he has also closed a number of the Company’s largest multi-million-dollar deals, which spurred iSpecimen’s subsequent increases in revenue. In Q4 2022 alone, iSpecimen also experienced record growth in part due to Eric’s leadership during such a pivotal time in our Company’s history.”

Mr. Langlois joined iSpecimen in 2016 and has held several senior sales positions for the past seven years. Prior to joining iSpecimen, he also led a distinguished career guiding sales operations for multiple companies focused on pre-clinical research, with significant expertise in human biological samples and biobanking. Additionally, Mr. Langlois served in senior roles at REPROCELL, BioServe and SeraCare Life Sciences and held positions at WilMark Group and Genomics Collaborative. Mr. Langlois received a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology and biochemistry from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

“iSpecimen is a truly transformational company working to bridge the gap between researchers and a global network of sample providers to streamline the biospecimen procurement process,” added Mr. Langlois. “The opportunities for strong revenue growth and strategic partnerships are endless, and my career at iSpecimen has shown me the infinite impact that the Company’s advanced offerings have and will have on the entire life sciences industry. I look forward to deepening my work with management as we look to find new and innovative ways to drive revenue for the business in both the short- and long-term.”

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue” or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks factors contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company’s forward-looking statements occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

