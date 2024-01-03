Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari was speaking after Saleh al-Arouri was killed in an explosion in Beirut, LebanonSee all our Israel-Gaza war coverageThe Israeli army has said it is “prepared for any scenario” in the aftermath of a strike in Beirut that killed Hamas’s deputy chief.The assassination has stoked fears the war in the Gaza could boil over into a wider regional conflict, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports. Continue reading…
