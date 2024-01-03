Letter to attorney general and state prosecutor demands action to stop ‘explicit calls to commit atrocious crimes’Israel-Gaza war – live updatesA group of prominent Israelis has accused the country’s judicial authorities of ignoring “extensive and blatant” incitement to genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza by influential public figures.In a letter to the attorney general and state prosecutors, they demand action to stop the normalisation of language that breaks both Israeli and international law. Continue reading…

