IT – Genium INET – Timeline for MiFID II Functionality Activation (35/17)

In order to comply with the regulatory changes introduced by MiFID II and MiFIR, Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic will continue to adapt their Rules, trading systems and exchange services until January 3, 2018.

By November 20, 2017, Nasdaq Nordic will have released all MiFID II functionality in production of its trading systems, INET and Genium INET. However, not all functionality will be activated by the last release date.

Nasdaq published the ‘MiFID II Functionality Activation Guide for INET and Genium INET’. The objective of this document is to inform members and market participants on the timelines associated with the activation of the new functionality for each of Nasdaq Nordic’s markets, as well as the updates to the market models. The scope of this document includes functional changes and configurations introduced by Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic during the period of November 20 until January 3.

This document is available on the Nasdaq Technical Information, Genium INET Enhancement page.



