Jitterbit Hosting Salesforce API Integration Experts Series in November

Webinar Series to Feature Jitterbit’s Vision of Customer 360 and ‘Ask an Expert’ Sessions

ALAMEDA, Calif., , Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced it will be hosting a Salesforce API Integration Experts Series, a series of webinars taking place on Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 in lieu of Jitterbit’s usual presence at Salesforce’s annual user conference, Dreamforce. During these virtual events, attendees will hear about Jitterbit’s vision for Customer 360 and learn all there is to know about Salesforce integration through a series of “Ask an Expert” webinars with Salesforce integration experts and customers.

What: Salesforce API Integration Experts Series

Who: Richard Kao, Jitterbit’s Senior Director of Product Marketing, will kickstart the sessions alongside Shane Oren, Recurly’s SVP of Global Sales, with a session titled “Delivering Customer API360,” followed by a series of “Ask an Expert” webinars. A complete schedule can be found here .

When: Thursday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. PT, and Thursday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. PT

Where: Online registration is here .

Event Details: There is an ever-increasing need for businesses to create personalized experiences for customers, employees, and partners. During the Salesforce API Integration Experts Series, attendees will hear Jitterbit’s vision of Customer 360 and can join any of the interactive “Ask an Expert” sessions to learn tips and tricks, get questions answered and see how companies are building out their Customer 360. “Ask an Expert” sessions include:

How to Orchestrate Your Student 360 With Salesforce

How to Streamline the Employee Onboarding and Offboarding Experience

How to Scale Your E-Commerce Initiatives with Salesforce

How to Optimize Your Sales Order Automation with Salesforce

General Q&A on Best Practices and All Things Salesforce Integration

For more information on the Salesforce API Integration Experts Series and to register for one or more of the sessions, please visit the event landing page .

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitter bit .

Contact:

