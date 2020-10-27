Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Jitterbit Hosting Salesforce API Integration Experts Series in November

Jitterbit Hosting Salesforce API Integration Experts Series in November

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Webinar Series to Feature Jitterbit’s Vision of Customer 360 and ‘Ask an Expert’ Sessions

ALAMEDA, Calif., , Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit, the API transformation company, today announced it will be hosting a Salesforce API Integration Experts Series, a series of webinars taking place on Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 in lieu of Jitterbit’s usual presence at Salesforce’s annual user conference, Dreamforce. During these virtual events, attendees will hear about Jitterbit’s vision for Customer 360 and learn all there is to know about Salesforce integration through a series of “Ask an Expert” webinars with Salesforce integration experts and customers.

What: Salesforce API Integration Experts Series

Who: Richard Kao, Jitterbit’s Senior Director of Product Marketing, will kickstart the sessions alongside Shane Oren, Recurly’s SVP of Global Sales, with a session titled “Delivering Customer API360,” followed by a series of “Ask an Expert” webinars. A complete schedule can be found here.

When: Thursday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. PT, and Thursday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. PT

Where: Online registration is here.

Event Details: There is an ever-increasing need for businesses to create personalized experiences for customers, employees, and partners. During the Salesforce API Integration Experts Series, attendees will hear Jitterbit’s vision of Customer 360 and can join any of the interactive “Ask an Expert” sessions to learn tips and tricks, get questions answered and see how companies are building out their Customer 360. “Ask an Expert” sessions include:

  • How to Orchestrate Your Student 360 With Salesforce
  • How to Streamline the Employee Onboarding and Offboarding Experience
  • How to Scale Your E-Commerce Initiatives with Salesforce
  • How to Optimize Your Sales Order Automation with Salesforce
  • General Q&A on Best Practices and All Things Salesforce Integration

For more information on the Salesforce API Integration Experts Series and to register for one or more of the sessions, please visit the event landing page.

About Jitterbit, Inc.
Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit.

Contact:
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.