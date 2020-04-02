Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / JM&A Group Offering Free Virtual Training to Dealerships Everywhere Through its Performance Development Center

JM&A Group Offering Free Virtual Training to Dealerships Everywhere Through its Performance Development Center

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

New service benefits businesses impacted by COVID-19

Virtual training participants will receive 60 minutes of personal attention from world-class trainers and enjoy a mix of collaborative group learning, hands-on workshops, and individualized support.

Virtual training participants will receive 60 minutes of personal attention from world-class trainers and enjoy a mix of collaborative group learning, hands-on workshops, and individualized support.

Deerfield Beach, Fla., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Performance Development Center, JM&A Group’s in-house educational and training facility, will begin offering free virtual training options to dealerships across the country. This complimentary service comes at a time when normal dealer operations have been greatly impacted, if not shuttered altogether, by COVID-19.

“As of April 1, we have made the majority of our virtual training courses free to dealers throughout the industry,” said Forrest Heathcott, President of JM&A Group. “Due to the effects of COVID-19, many dealer associates may have additional time on their hands. We therefore want to make our training more accessible than ever before, letting them use this time to sharpen their skills and techniques through our live, customized training experience, which they can participate in from anywhere – at home, in the dealership, worldwide.”

Participants will receive 60 minutes of personal attention from world-class trainers and enjoy a mix of collaborative group learning, hands-on workshops, and individualized support. Class sizes will range from 10 to 12 individuals. The suite of free, live, instructor-led courses available online will focus on F&I, service, sales and leadership. Specific topics include:

Finance:
Leveraging F&I Technology Virtually
Your customers may not be in your store or office – learn best practices to convert your current practices into virtual turnovers. Increase your virtual capabilities when utilizing DocuPad, Traditional Menu Presentations or DARWIN.

Sales:
Negotiate & Close the Car Sale Virtually
Learn how to effectively utilize your Vehicle Purchase Worksheet to negotiate and close the sale of a vehicle whether your customer is in the dealership or at home and how to utilize empathetic sales techniques during this unprecedented time.

Service:
Window of Opportunity
Service departments remain critical during this “new normal.” Providing a “safe” process from write up to active delivery is key to customer retention. Don’t lose your customers to independent service centers – today or tomorrow.

Leadership:
Coaching Through Uncertainty
Motivating and training your staff to maximize opportunities while demonstrating customer empathy is challenging during these times of uncertainty. Explore how the “GROW” Coaching Model can help you develop and support your team so they can best serve your customers.

For more information and a complete list of courses, visit https://info.jmagroup.com/virtual-learning.

Attachment

  • Empty Class – Virtual Class (2) 
CONTACT: Lauren Fyke
JM Family Enterprises
9544203279
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.