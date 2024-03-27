FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Legislation intended to prosecute more Kentucky teenagers on gun-related felony charges in adult courts where they could face harsher penalties moved closer Tuesday to clearing the legislature.
The bill passed the House on a 68-19 vote and now returns to the Senate, where it could receive a final vote if senators accept the changes made by the House. Senate Bill 20 is part of a broader push by the Republican-dominated legislature to toughen penalties for a range o
