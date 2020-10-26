KIRSTEN SCHROEDER JOINS ABT AS VP FOR DIGITAL DELIVERY AND SOLUTIONS

Breaking News
Rockville, MD, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kirsten Schroeder, a veteran executive with more than 15 years of experience in the digital field, has joined Abt Associates as vice president for digital delivery and solutions. She will manage a team of system analysts, developers, and data science practitioners to deliver cloud-based analytical and case management platforms and custom solutions to support clients’ social research missions. Her team serves federal, international, state and local, education, and commercial clients, delivering digital services across Abt’s broad portfolio of work.  

 

Schroeder will focus on developing and delivering solutions that use leading cloud technology, such as AWS, Azure, and Salesforce, and deploying them with the subject matter expertise to yield sustainable and secure solutions for clients. 

 

Before coming to Abt, Schroeder was a partner at IBM, where she led a sales team and managed accounts that included the Departments of Education and Transportation, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Office of Personnel Management, and congressional offices. Schroeder also led state and local business development for K-12 and state department of education clients from California to Massachusetts and supported K-12 solution development for clients in the Middle East. She also has worked for Coopers & Lybrand/PwC Consulting, SAIC, Westat, and ICF.

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From increasing crop yields and combatting infectious disease, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges. 

