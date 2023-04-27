Alliance to Deliver Accessible, Low-code Customer Experience Management Solutions to Global Customers

Ramsey, NJ, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced a strategic alliance with Jadu, Inc. (Jadu). The partnership will provide a seamless solution integrating Jadu’s enterprise web experience management software with Konica Minolta’s enterprise solutions in order to maximize organizational productivity and efficiency. Together, the two companies will deliver accessible, Section 508-compliant customer self-service, ensuring customers stay competitive and compliant with accessibility laws.

As a leader in advanced document management technologies, application solutions and IT Services, Konica Minolta focuses on complete solutions, including enterprise systems, digital services, production print systems and printers, vertical application solutions and related services. Jadu is the provider of Jadu Central and Jadu Connect, a low-code web experience management and CRM platform that enables digital self-service for Government, Higher Education, Healthcare, Commercial and Manufacturing industries through online forms, website publishing, payments and CRM.

“We are excited to be partnering with Jadu to provide our customers with a complete and accessible low-code self-service and portal solution that will help them stay competitive and compliant,” said Todd Croteau, President, Global Information Technology Services, Konica Minolta. “We anticipate significant growth in the coming year through this alliance, with many opportunities to address immediate customer needs by improving our digital self-service and online communications as well as CRM with the Jadu platform.”

Both companies are premium partners of Hyland Software Inc., (Hyland) a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Konica Minolta is the first and currently the only Hyland partner to partner directly with Jadu. The two companies are already collaborating on State and Local Government customer deployments of Jadu and expect the partnership to continue flourishing through 2023 and beyond.

“We are thrilled to be working with Konica Minolta to provide customers with a seamless and accessible web experience management platform that will help them improve their digital self-service and online communications,” said Suraj Kika, Founder and CEO, Jadu. “Accessibility compliance for websites and web applications is now reaching critical mass in the U.S., and Konica Minolta is well positioned to lead and ensure its customers leverage the latest in low-code enterprise portal and personalization tools.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.’s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Jadu

Jadu has over 20 years of experience digitally transforming hundreds of government, education and private sector organizations around the world. With offices in the UK, North America and Australia, Jadu is a leading global provider of accessible web experiences, specializing in low code, CRM, accessible websites (CMS) and online forms, customer case management for the enterprise and expert digital design services. Millions of users use Jadu to access important digital services every day. Jadu focuses on using technology to connect communities and empower effective self-service. Their expert team continues to deliver solutions to transform the way the public sector delivers services to communities, focusing on low-code platforms and tools, accessibility, automation, and user-centered design. By providing the foundation of many accessible, responsive and award-winning websites and digital transformation projects, Jadu helps to improve processes, service delivery, and saves companies valuable time and money to be invested in other vital services – that help citizens, students and staff. For more information, please visit Jadu, and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

