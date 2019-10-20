Kurdish militia says it has pulled out from Syria border town

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday it had pulled out all its fighters from the border town of Ras al Ain as part of a U.S.-brokered deal to withdraw from a “safe zone” that Turkey aims to establish near its border.
