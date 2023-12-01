CARSON CITY, NV, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) (“LeapCharger” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art iOS app, set to redefine the electric vehicle (EV) charging experience.

The LeapCharger app is a game-changer in the EV industry, offering users a seamless and intuitive platform to locate, navigate, and optimize their charging sessions. With an emphasis on user convenience and sustainability, the app provides real-time information on the availability of charging stations, charging speeds, and even carbon footprint reduction metrics.

Key Features of the LeapCharger iOS App include:

1. **Intelligent Charging Navigation:** Effortlessly find the nearest and most suitable charging station based on your EV model and preferences.

2. **Real-Time Station Status:** Receive live updates on station availability, ensuring users can plan their routes efficiently.

3. **Fast Charging Optimization:** Maximize your charging speed by identifying stations with high-speed charging capabilities, reducing downtime.

4. **Sustainability Metrics:** Track your carbon footprint reduction with each charging session, contributing to a greener tomorrow.

5. **User-Friendly Interface:** A sleek and easy-to-use design makes the app accessible for both seasoned EV drivers and those new to electric vehicles.

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger, expressed enthusiasm about the app’s potential impact, stating that “the launch of this app marks a significant milestone for the Company and its shareholders. Our state-of-the-art EV charging stations are meant to provide drivers with an eco-friendly travel experience, while reducing the carbon footprint of the automotive industry. The next step for us is the installation of our first EV charging stations, and that is imminently on the horizon.

“Over the next few weeks, it is our intention to accelerate the execution of our business plan. As we do that, we have every expectation that we will reach certain milestones that are necessary for us to reach profitability in short order,” concluded Vijayakumar.

As the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, LeapCharger remains at the forefront of innovation, providing users with the tools they need for a seamless and eco-friendly charging experience.

The LeapCharger iOS app is now available for download on the App Store, and we invite all EV enthusiasts to join the electric revolution.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Periodically, and as legally required, the Company may make new and material information available on its website, www.leapcharger.com, or through Company sponsored social media, which may be accessed by clicking on the below links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leapcharger/

Twitter: https://x.com/LeapCharger?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leapcharger/

Contact:

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar

9173910061

praveen@leapcharger.com