Breaking News
Home / Top News / Leaseweb Deploys Infinera Groove G30 for Global Data Center Expansion

Leaseweb Deploys Infinera Groove G30 for Global Data Center Expansion

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Leaseweb, a leading provider of hosting and cloud services, completed the successful implementation of the Infinera Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform interconnecting data centers in North America. Leaseweb Network implemented the Groove platform as part of its deployment expansion to meet the growing needs of its customers, which range from SMBs to enterprises, and are predominately within the Gaming, MarTech, AdTech, Managed Service Providers, and SaaS industries.

Leaseweb Network selected the Infinera Groove implementation to strengthen its global network, which has a core uptime of 99.999% and a bandwidth capacity of 6 Tbps. In addition to the implementation in North America, Leaseweb Network selected the Infinera Groove platform for deployments in the United Kingdom and Netherlands.

The Infinera Groove represents a new era in powerful, yet compact modular, network transport solutions. It enables Leaseweb to cost-efficiently scale optical interconnect capacity between its data center facilities within major markets while meeting its customers’ business-critical requirements for low latency, high optical performance, and data security in a compact, plug-and-play architecture.

Leaseweb continues to experience another year of record growth, rapidly expanding its footprint across data centers in major North American cities. In combination with its existing presence in Asia, Europe, and Australia, the company currently operates 20 data centers globally. The growth is driven by businesses seeking a hybrid cloud service partner capable of hosting all their data worldwide. Leaseweb serves 18,000 customers, providing a scalable, dynamic, and secure infrastructure for mission-critical applications.

“The Infinera Groove provides the high reliability, flexibility, and security our data centers need,” said Bart van der Sloot, Leaseweb Network Managing Director. “As we grow our data center locations all over the world, our goal is to continue serving as a key business partner in keeping businesses connected, offering them the peace of mind that our network is powered by best-in-class and cutting-edge optical technology.”

“Security and performance in the cloud are valued by virtually every end-user market segment,” said Pete Dale, Vice President, Cloud and Content Sales, Infinera. “Companies like Leaseweb have recognized and capitalized on this trend by expanding their data center footprint on a global basis, leveraging the Groove platform to help deliver the security and performance their customers demand, without sacrificing the flexibility they need to continually adapt to this changing market.”

Contacts:

Infinera Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
[email protected]

Infinera Investors:
Ted Moreau
Tel: + 1 (408) 542-6205
[email protected]

Leaseweb Media:
Emily Gallagher
Tel: +1 (512) 373-8500
[email protected]

About Leaseweb 
Leaseweb is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider serving a worldwide portfolio of 18,000 customers ranging from SMBs to Enterprises. Services include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated Servers, Colocation, Content Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services supported by exceptional customer service and technical support. With more than 80,000 servers under management, Leaseweb has provided infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services since 1997. Leaseweb operates 20 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, all of which are backed by a superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 6 Tbps. Leaseweb offers services through its various sales companies, which are Leaseweb Netherlands B.V. (“Leaseweb Netherlands”), Leaseweb USA, Inc. (“Leaseweb USA”), Leaseweb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD (“Leaseweb Asia”), Leaseweb CDN B.V. (“Leaseweb CDN”), Leaseweb Deutschland GmbH (“Leaseweb Germany”), and Leaseweb UK Ltd (“Leaseweb UK”).

For more information, please visit: www.leaseweb.com or follow @Leaseweb. 

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the technical, operational and financial benefits of deploying the Infinera Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 29, 2018 as filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019, as well subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.