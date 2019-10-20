Lebanon’s Hariri agrees to reforms amid nationwide protests over economic crisis

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri agreed on Sunday a package of reforms with government partners to ease an economic crisis that has sparked protests aimed at ousting a ruling elite seen as riddled with corruption and cronyism.
