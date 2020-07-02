Les Fermes G.N.C. Inc. Joins The Movement to Build The World’s Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

Breaking News
DUBLIN, Calif., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Les Fermes G.N.C. Inc. is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge. 

“Traceability is more important than ever, and it will give us a leg up in expanding our business with new and current customers. As a family company, ensuring that our customers have confidence in the safety of our food is incredibly important to us. We are excited to join the world’s safest food supply chain and use traceability as a strategic differentiator,” comments Guillaume Henri, Vice President at Les Fermes G.N.C. Inc.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period. 

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have Les Fermes G.N.C. join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

Les Fermes G.N.C. is a family-owned enterprise in business since 1986, when their President, Gabriel Henri, sought to enhance his knowledge of field vegetable production and promote an increase of its market share. Since that time, they have gained strong recognition within the industry, winning the bronze medal of the “Ordre du Mérite Agricole” from the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture in 1998, which underlined their commitment to excellence at all levels of their company. They grow, pack, and distribute field vegetables. Honesty and quality are cornerstones of Les Fermes G.N.C., and they are proud of their accomplishments. They work constantly to improve themselves to deliver “THE freshest solution” to their customers.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/. The promotional package includes two of iTrade’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

