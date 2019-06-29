Libyan fighters seize U.S. and Chinese missiles from Haftar’s forces

Forces allied to Libya’s internationally recognized government based in Tripoli captured sophisticated U.S. and Chinese rockets as well as drones when they seized a town from eastern forces last week, officials said on Saturday.
