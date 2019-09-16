Liferay Names Jonathan Tam Vice President of Marketing

Liferay selects former Forrester and SiriusDecisions Senior Research Director to lead the company’s global marketing department

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices, today announced that recognized B2B sales and marketing authority Jonathan Tam has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. Reporting directly to Liferay CEO Bryan Cheung, Jonathan will direct Liferay’s global marketing activities as a member of the company’s executive team.

“Liferay is already an established digital experience leader with a wide breadth and depth of product offerings,” said Jonathan Tam, VP of Marketing at Liferay. “My goal is to engage with Liferay’s customers, partners and community to derive a unified message and best position ourselves to tap into new markets. At its core, my role is that of a storyteller, sharing the journeys of our existing customers and helping others understand all they can accomplish with Liferay.”

In his new position, Jonathan will be streamlining Liferay’s marketing strategy in-line with the best practice methodologies he researched and used in his time as an industry analyst and practitioner. A particular area of focus will be communicating the business value of Liferay Digital Experience Platform and the solutions made possible by Liferay’s cohesive, homegrown, product portfolio.

“As an open source vendor and privately held company, Liferay has always relied on the resonance of our story and values with our customers and community to drive growth,” said Bryan Cheung, CEO of Liferay. “Jonathan’s background as a marketing leader and trusted advisor to B2B companies makes him the perfect choice to help us speak to new markets and showcase our brand globally. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with Jonathan to share the story of Liferay.”

Prior to joining Liferay, Jonathan spent five years as an industry analyst at Forrester Research and SiriusDecisions, where he helped B2B companies across multiple segments and sizes implement best practice frameworks in order to drive marketing, sales and product alignment and evaluate new technologies. During his time at SiriusDecisions, Jonathan also helped organize and host the firm’s annual Technology Exchange, a three-day event outlining ways to evaluate and use the full breadth of technology options available to marketing and sales professionals.

Before becoming an analyst, Jonathan served for over four years at Catalent Pharma Solutions as a senior leader in demand generation and strategic marketing. He held a number of senior marketing roles prior to his role at Catalent and received his Bachelor’s in Computer Science from the University of Rochester. A proud husband and father of two daughters, Jonathan spends part of his free time serving as a Girl Scout troop treasurer.

About Liferay:

Liferay makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Hundreds of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing and multiple other industries use Liferay. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

