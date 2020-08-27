Listrak Joins Shopify Plus Certified App Program

Company Listed Among Elite Group of Partners With Best-In-Class Marketing Cloud Technology

LITITZ, Pa., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Listrak, the leading digital marketing cloud technology provider for retailers, today announced their membership within the Shopify Plus Certified App program. Shopify Plus, which hosts Fortune 500 companies and some of the fastest growing brands in the world, relies on and trusts digital marketing platforms like Listrak to help deliver results to their clients. This certification validates that Listrak has met strict criteria and standards around product quality, service, performance, privacy, and support.

“As a longstanding partner of Shopify Plus, it has always been a top priority to ensure our mutual clients are receiving best-in-class experiences and support,” said Ross Kramer, CEO of Listrak. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue to build upon the existing partner foundation and accelerate our merchants’ success.”

“The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world’s fastest growing brands,” said Loren Padelford, General Manager of Shopify Plus. “We’re happy to welcome Listrak to the program, bringing their insight and experience in marketing automation to the Plus merchant community.“

This certified integration allows merchants to share and leverage actionable data from two industry leading platforms, enabling true cross-channel orchestration of best-in-class Email, SMS, Behavioral Marketing, Personalization, Identity Resolution, and Customer Analytics solutions — all together and optimized in a single platform. Shopify Plus merchants will have instant access to Listrak’s workflow tool to create sophisticated multi-stage, non-linear journeys and one-on-one real-time interactions across channels that respond to new customer signals, previous interaction data, and machine learning algorithms, resulting in highly-personalized experiences.

Listrak shares a number of core values with Shopify Plus — most notably, a singular focus on the success and growth of their retail clients. With over 150 well-known shared clients like Bluemercury, Journelle, Reigning Champ, Robert Graham, Spiritual Gangster, and Tula Skincare, Listrak and Shopify Plus have successfully partnered together to provide an easy and robust integration, accelerated revenue growth, and most importantly, a best-in-class experience for both clients and their customers.

To learn more about Listrak’s Shopify Plus integration, visit https://apps.shopify.com/listrak .

About Listrak

Listrak is an established leader in the cross-channel marketing industry. Listrak works with more than 1,000 retailers and brands to drive higher levels of engagement and revenue with their customers by providing leading-edge email, SMS, and behavioral marketing solutions. Listrak has an industry-leading Net Promoter Score through their singular focus on driving results. With Listrak, retailers gain more than a technology platform; they gain a long-term, strategic partnership with retail marketing experts who become an extension of their team to help execute growth strategies and exceed their goals.

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, PepsiCo, Staples and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.