LiveView Technologies Provides Live Video Surveillance Monitoring for 2020 Presidential Election in Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LiveView provided 24-7 security for 32 ballot drop boxes county-wide for 45 days leading up to the 2020 election

County officials attribute LiveView’s platform to zero incidents of tampering or vandalism during the election

OREM, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the 2020 presidential election, LiveView Technologies (LVT), a leading provider of cloud-based video surveillance and analytics, partnered with Maryland’s Anne Arundel County Board of Elections to provide live, 24-7 video surveillance for 32 ballot boxes throughout the county to deter nefarious activities.

“Having access to LiveView’s surveillance monitoring and insights was instrumental in our ability to conduct a safe election this year,” said David Garreis, deputy director of Anne Arundel County’s Board of Elections. “The obvious, blinking lights on the lot cameras were a great deterrent for anyone considering trying to tamper with our ballot boxes and because of that, we proudly reported zero incidents of vandalism or violence. We’re thrilled with the service provided by LiveView and look forward to working with them again for future elections.”

Through LiveView’s SaaS-based platform, Anne Arundel County’s Board of Elections was able to monitor ballot drop boxes live at all hours of the day, review historical footage, and use the platform’s analytics to communicate in real-time with voters about social distancing and other, less-crowded locations, all with more reliable digital security than a traditional manual presence. Additionally, due to its advanced IP, LiveView provided perfect uptime throughout the election process, all while recording and timestamping every single minute at polling stations for full transparency and accuracy at the physical level.

“LiveView is proud to have been able to support Anne Arundel County in safely monitoring their election this year,” said Ryan Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of LiveView Technologies. “Our goal is to not only provide quality surveillance technology, but also provide live, actionable insights that empower customers to make immediate decisions related to the security of their organizations and customers.”

The county began using LiveView to monitor eight ballot boxes during their primary election earlier this year. After a successful election and having experienced the platform’s capabilities and insights first-hand, Garreis and his team selected LiveView as their surveillance partner for the general election in November to monitor all 32 ballot drop boxes county-wide.

Previously, the county used manned guards to monitor the boxes, a common practice in many election districts nationwide. However, the cost to do so is incredibly high. With LiveView, Garreis and his team were able to pay for the surveillance through a federal grant at no cost to taxpayers.

For more information about LiveView Technologies and its products and services, please visit www.LVT.co.

About LVT
LiveView Technologies (LVT) is an enterprise SaaS and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution for remote live video, safety surveillance, IoT, and analytics gathering, processing, and delivery. LVT is trusted by some of the largest and most well-known organizations in the world, including Walmart, Lowe’s, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Home Depot, to keep their properties safe. For more information visit www.LVT.co.

