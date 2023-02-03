According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific is likely to grow faster in the coming years because it has businesses that make things.

Farmington, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Logistics Robots Market Size Was Valued At USD 6.17 Billion In 2022. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 7.11 Billion In 2022 To USD 21.01 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 16.7% During The Forecast Period. The global COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before, but the demand for logistics robots is not as high as it was before the pandemic. From 2019 to 2020, the average drop in the global market was 14.1%, according to our research.

Logistics robots help with tasks related to logistics. These are easy to change and take less work from people. The robots are automated machines that are used to do logistics work in warehouses, storage areas, ports, and other places. This makes things easier to do and makes mistakes less likely to happen.

Recent Developments:

In February 2021 : ABB Ltd. launched collaborative robots named SWIFTI and GoFa cobot, offering high payloads and speeds for logistics and other industries. These cobots can deliver more robust, faster automation in several industries, including healthcare, electronics, consumer goods, logistics, food and beverages, and others.

: ABB Ltd. launched collaborative robots named SWIFTI and GoFa cobot, offering high payloads and speeds for logistics and other industries. These cobots can deliver more robust, faster automation in several industries, including healthcare, electronics, consumer goods, logistics, food and beverages, and others. In September 2021 : Kion Group AG partnered with Fraunhofer IML to develop swarm robots for warehouse management. The partnership made a logistic robots project and developed ‘the LoadRunner’ robot for warehousing. The next generation of autonomous transport vehicles revolutionizes intralogistics solutions with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Swarm robotics simplifies the warehouses—with KION as the exclusive champion of the new technology.

: Kion Group AG partnered with Fraunhofer IML to develop swarm robots for warehouse management. The partnership made a logistic robots project and developed ‘the LoadRunner’ robot for warehousing. The next generation of autonomous transport vehicles revolutionizes intralogistics solutions with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. Swarm robotics simplifies the warehouses—with KION as the exclusive champion of the new technology. In December 2019: Toshiba Corporation’s subsidiary firm Toshiba Machine launched collaborative robots. With SCARA duo-arm and humanoid duo-arm cobots, the company expanded its robot line and prepared to do business as Shibaura Machines.

Segment Analysis:

Type Insights

The segment of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) is likely to have a big share of the market. AGVs are being used more and more in different industries as automation solutions and equipment for moving things. AGVs are being used more and more in the manufacturing industry because they work reliably and save money on labour.

Application Insights

Palletizing is becoming more important in other industries because automation is being used more and more in the packaging industry. Also, more and more of these robots were used on the line where things were made. This technology gets rid of the dangers of industrial accidents, like fatigue, injury, and the effects of doing the same thing over and over again, which makes you tired.

Industry Insights

E-commerce will be a big part of the market in the future. As more people get online and buy things online, this sector is doing very well, especially in emerging markets. Organizations in this field have worked hard to improve the quality of packaging, make sure things get delivered on time, and use robots to help with logistics. For example, Amazon started using a new delivery drone in June 2019 that can deliver packages to customers within 15 miles and in less than 30 minutes. E-commerce will probably drive the market because of this.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is likely to grow faster in the coming years because it has businesses that make things. China is one of the best places to buy logistics robots in the area. Most countries don’t have as many robots as this one does.

Also, governments in the Asia-Pacific region are spending money on healthcare infrastructure to encourage hospitals to use laparoscopic surgery instead of traditional open surgery. In Japan, for example, minimally invasive techniques, single-incision surgery, and robotic surgery are already taking the place of traditional open surgery. E-commerce is growing and expanding, which is driving up the demand for goods in the area.

India and China, which are still developing, are likely to take up the most market share in this area.

China is one of the biggest places to buy and sell things. Research shows that the country is far ahead of others when it comes to the number of robots in different industries like logistics, chemicals, automotive, electronics, and others. In line with this, market players like ABB, KION GROUP AG, FANUC CORPORATION, and others are focusing on merger and acquisition strategies to increase their share of the China logistics robotics market.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 16.7% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 7.11 Billion By Type Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Robot Arms, Others By Application Palletizing & De-palletizing, Pick & Place, Transportation, Others By Industry E-commerce, Healthcare, Retail, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Others By Companies ABB Ltd (Switzerland), KUKA AG (Germany), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Kion Group Ag (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Krones AG (Germany), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

Most people were able to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic by getting used to working from home. This helped the e-commerce industry, which needs better ways to keep track of inventory and get packages to customers.

Tech robotics giants like ABB and Siemens are making six-axis and task-specific robots that can handle complicated logistics and manufacturing tasks. This is driving up the demand for logistic robots.

Market Driving Factors:

In the last few years, a lot of changes have been made to the warehouse chain and logistics corridor to cut down on the time trucks spend on the road. The logistics industry is making it easier to use robots inside.

Robots are being used more and more in manufacturing processes in industries like pharmaceuticals, cars, and others to make them better and more efficient.

Articulated robots are used to do hard jobs faster and more accurately. They are an important part of getting to Industry 4.0. Shuttles and robots that can move around make it easier for warehouse managers to run the warehouse.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

ABB Ltd (Switzerland), KUKA AG (Germany), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Kion Group Ag (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Krones AG (Germany), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), and others.

By Type

Automated Guided Vehicles

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Robot Arms

Other

By Application

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Pick & Place

Transportation

Others

By Industry

E-commerce

Healthcare

Retail

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

