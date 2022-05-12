LS Energy Solutions Partners with Ameresco to Provide Energy Storage for U.S. Army Base Microgrid

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LS Energy Solutions (“LS-ES”), a leading provider of grid-connected energy storage solutions, announces its contract with cleantech integrator Ameresco to supply an AiON-ESS™ energy storage system for a 6MW/6MWh project in Fort Detrick, Maryland. The project will supplement an existing 18MW solar facility and is expected to be operational in early 2023.

During the project’s 20-year operating life, the AiON-ESS units will help the Fort Detrick Army Garrison lower its total electricity spend. This will be achieved by participating in frequency regulation, demand response, and energy supply markets within PJM , the world’s largest wholesale electricity market. The storage system will be microgrid-ready to support Army’s resiliency goals at the Garrison in the future.

The project proves the all-around capabilities of LS-ES to meet customer needs with its flexible AiON-ESS platform. LS-ES will also support the project with warranties and replacement services for the AiON-ESS systems to ensure economic optimization throughout the project’s lifetime.

“We are honored to work with Ameresco to reduce utility costs and enhance the energy infrastructure at the Ft. Detrick Army Garrison,” commented Steve Fludder, CEO of LS Energy Solutions. “Our AiON-ESS provides all AC and DC energy storage functions in a single, easy to install and commission unit. We look forward to deploying more of these systems with Ameresco in similarly critical applications.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with LS Energy Solutions to provide a dependable, all-in-one energy storage solution for Fort Detrick.” said Tony Colonnese, VP of Energy Security Solutions at Ameresco.

To learn more about the Fort Detrick project and other energy storage applications, visit https://www.ls-es.com/ and https://www.ameresco.com/ .

About AiON-ESS

The AiON-ESS, a safe-by-design product, is available in two different scalable versions to meet users’ varied energy storage needs. The AiON-ESS Power Series is for 1-hour applications, and the AiON-ESS Energy Series is for 2- to 6-hour applications. Both models combine the company’s fourth-generation String Inverter System (SIS) with Tier-1 lithium-ion batteries in a modular format that enables configurations for a number of applications. Two models offer flexibility for applications that range from smaller-scale C&I storage systems to multi-hundred-megawatt utility applications. AiON-ESS systems have passed the rigorous UL9540 approval process, including a multi-point performance test, to meet the highest safety standards for energy storage products.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. The company’s comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com .

About LS Energy Solutions:

LS Energy Solutions, an LS Group company, is a leading provider of grid-connected energy storage solutions. The company brings over a decade of experience innovating energy storage and related technologies, from the first grid-connected lithium-ion storage system and to now having over 1 GW deployed across 250 projects. The company offers a flexible range of battery and power electronics systems for both front-of and behind-the-meter applications, supported by an advanced global manufacturing and testing infrastructure. LS Energy Solutions is a convenient and competitive one-stop supplier for energy storage, from advanced inverters and associated components to fully integrated all-in-one systems. For more information visit www.ls-es.com .