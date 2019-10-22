Lumina Networks Partner Program Launches to Accelerate Service Provider Network Transformation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At Mobile World Congress North America, Lumina Networks, the #1 commercially deployed OpenDaylight vendor, today announced the launch of the Lumina Partner Program, designed to help network technology companies uncover and capture market growth in the evolving communications marketplace. The new program enables partners to unlock new revenue opportunities by creating innovative network solutions with the power to reshape the communications industry.

By collectively integrating cutting edge software networking solutions and open source innovation, companies in the Lumina Partner Program work to accelerate network transformation goals. The Program has been designed from the ground up specifically for the modern requirements of software-defined networking and open source partners who are looking to benefit from priority technology development, global experience, and co-creation of solutions and use-cases.

The Lumina Partner Program is made up of five strategic tiers. The Alliance tier creates integrated and co-developed solutions customized for joint customers. Focusing on the development of complementary technologies, the Technology Partner tier produces building blocks for end-to-end solutions. Additional tiers focus on worldwide delivery with Systems integrators and Value-Added Resellers.

“Lumina’s new partner program provides a commercial framework that facilitates cooperation around Lumina’s open-source foundations. In some ways, it mirrors the same collaboration that created the OpenDaylight project, but with an ecosystem focused on sustainable monetization of those foundations, while retaining the goals of interoperability and alignment with open platforms and open standards,” said Roy Chua, Founder and Principal of AvidThink.

Benefits across the Program include:

Technical Alignment: Access to Lumina technical leaders and resources to co-develop multi-vendor integrated solutions tap into transformation opportunities and accelerate sales processes

Sales Support: Deal registration, special pricing and RFx support enables successful customer engagements

Commercial Offerings: Differentiated options including consumption-based pricing models and outcome-based NetDev services agreements

Training Resources: Transferring Lumina’s open source and networking expertise to help companies best leverage the technology and transformation strategies

Co-Marketing Support: Aligned by long-term strategic visions, co-branded marketing activities and joint thought-leadership initiatives enable uniquely valuable market conversations to drive profitable business outcomes

Executive Sponsorship: Dedicated to shared growth, partners have dedicated executive engagement

“Arrcus is excited to participate in the Lumina Partner Program, an important milestone in facilitating multi-lateral progress among the industry vendors, the developer communities, and the network operators,” says Devesh Garg, co-founder and CEO of Arrcus. “We appreciate that this program expands our efforts to drive open network integration and enables us to deliver simple, scalable, and secure routing-centric networking solutions to our customers.”

“Integration and vendor co-operation continues to be a key challenge for the network transformations we’re supporting throughout Europe,” says Yvan Guyot of MBUZZ Europe. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the Lumina Partner Program, to help create added value for our customers and accelerate transformative projects.”



The Program enables the co-development of differentiated solutions to help transform Service Provider networks deliver on-demand, customizable services. The Lumina Networks solutions provide Partners access to extensible, carrier-grade, open source platforms with the flexibility to enable multi-vendor, multi-layer solutions.

“We structured the Lumina Partner Program in a way which allows our partners to leverage our uniquely impartial and highly empowering position in the ecosystem to build strong, and sustainable market advantages,” says Andrew Coward, CEO of Lumina Networks. “By joining the program, our partners reconfirm their commitment to enable Service Provider vision to transform their network infrastructure and operations.”

About Lumina Networks

Lumina Networks’ open source networking solutions simplify and automate heterogeneous networks. By combining engineering excellence, open source leadership and agile development methodology, Lumina Networks empowers Service Providers to reimagine their future without the risk of vendor lock-in. By unifying network architectures and enabling intent-based network functionality, Lumina Networks provides a more customer-centric approach to building and delivering on-demand, customizable services. Learn more about Lumina Networks at www.luminanetworks.com and @luminanetworks.

