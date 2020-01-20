Macron and Trump declare truce in digital tax dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had a “great discussion” with U.S. President Donald Trump over a digital tax planned by Paris and said the two countries would work together to avoid a rise in tariffs.
