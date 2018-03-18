CARACAS (Reuters) – At each other’s throats for two decades, militants of Venezuela’s socialist state and opposition seldom agree on anything. Yet mention the name of presidential candidate Henri Falcon, and both are liable to spit.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Maduro challenger shakes up Venezuela’s presidential vote - March 18, 2018
- Now North Korean diplomat heads to Finland amid new diplomatic flurry - March 17, 2018
- Trump critics attack firing of FBI’s McCabe as political move - March 17, 2018